TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.62% of Catalent worth $50,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

