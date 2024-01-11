TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

