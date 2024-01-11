TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Fortive worth $72,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

FTV opened at $71.82 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

