TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,060 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $73,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $263.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average is $246.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $163.76 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

