TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $65,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $293.38 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

