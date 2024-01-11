TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,213 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of DoorDash worth $67,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $5,270,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,400 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $105.59 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $106.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

