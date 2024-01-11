TD Cowen Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) to Market Perform

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ABB stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

