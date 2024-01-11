TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
SNX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.
TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SNX
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
