Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $143.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $144.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.