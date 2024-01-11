Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $82,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.