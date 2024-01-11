Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $51.68.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

