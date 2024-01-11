Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider Christopher C. Colson Sells 2,011 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $120.27 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

