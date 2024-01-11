Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,488.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $15,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

