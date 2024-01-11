The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

DSGX stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

