The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Pete Przybylinski Sells 13,707 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pete Przybylinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

