The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $36.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

LNC stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

