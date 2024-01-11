The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.25. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,607.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and have sold 104,691 shares worth $280,788. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 362,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

