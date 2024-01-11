The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 20.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

