The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.43 and a 200 day moving average of $317.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.