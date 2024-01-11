The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

