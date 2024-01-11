The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE PG opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.