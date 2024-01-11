The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) SVP Sells $42,391.60 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

