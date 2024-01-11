Theodore Blegen Sells 27,613 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,889,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24.

Shares of MPWR opened at $589.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.10 and a 12-month high of $647.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

