Thomas Aj Frank Sells 12,827 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57.

On Monday, October 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92.

On Friday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,881.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $1,121,592.88.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

