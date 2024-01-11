Thomas Aj Frank Sells 13,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,820 shares in the company, valued at $51,377,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

On Monday, October 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,138,651.92.

On Friday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,121,592.88.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.01 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

