Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.47. Tilray shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 10,506,438 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

