Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro Sells 10,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.