Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 37,500 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

