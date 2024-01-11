Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $11,788.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE TYG opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
