Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $77,453.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of TTP opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
