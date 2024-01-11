Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $77,453.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of TTP opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

