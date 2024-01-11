TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

