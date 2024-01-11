Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

Shares of TTD opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,864 shares of company stock worth $10,244,307. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 476,585 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

