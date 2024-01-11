Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $80.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,864 shares of company stock worth $10,244,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

