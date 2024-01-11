Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $246.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

