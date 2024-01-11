TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of THS stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

