Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.00

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 691895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.86).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group Price Performance
About Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trustpilot Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.