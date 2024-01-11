Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.00

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 691895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The company has a market capitalization of £727.90 million, a PE ratio of -14,560.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

