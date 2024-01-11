Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,463,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.