UBS Group Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $245.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.53.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

