UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.50

UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.81), with a volume of 1611136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.70 ($0.81).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.81 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.83.

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

