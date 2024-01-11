UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $497.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

