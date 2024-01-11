UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.76. The stock has a market cap of $497.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.