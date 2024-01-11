UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $537.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

