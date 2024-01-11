Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UHS. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.07.

NYSE:UHS opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.56.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

