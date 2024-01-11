VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (5GOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- What is a Dividend King?
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.