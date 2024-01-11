VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.