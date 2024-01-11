VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.

VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.