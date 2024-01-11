Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,323,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,388,948 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
