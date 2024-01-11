Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,278 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Utz Brands by 27.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

