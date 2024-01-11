Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

