Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,270 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

